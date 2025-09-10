Najaf Hosts “Prophet of Mercy Unites Us” Conference Organized by ABWA’s Iraq Office

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (a.s.), and in celebration of the Week of Unity, the Iraq office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly held a conference in Najaf titled “Prophet of Mercy Unites Us.”

Ayatollah Nouri, a scholar of the Najaf seminary, and Hojat al-Islam Al-e Ayyub, the Assembly’s representative in Iraq, addressed the gathering.

The speakers highlighted the blessings of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) for humanity, emphasizing their efforts to establish peace and justice in the world. They also underlined the responsibilities of today’s society and stressed the necessity of resisting oppression and injustice.

**************

End/ 345