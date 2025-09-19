BJP in Assam Faces Backlash Over Islamophobic AI-Generated Video

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Assam state branch of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under intense criticism following the release of an artificial intelligence–generated video widely condemned as Islamophobic.

The video portrays Muslims as seizing government land and occupying public spaces, including airports, stadiums, and community halls, using exaggerated figures. It was circulated under the title “Assam Without the Bharatiya Janata Party” and further depicts opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, head of the Indian National Congress, as linked to a Pakistani official, implicitly associating the rival party with India’s longstanding adversary, Pakistan.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, denounced the video, accusing the BJP of promoting Hindu nationalist extremism and pushing for an “India without Muslims.” Journalists and civil society activists likewise criticized the production, describing it as a deliberate attempt to incite fear and hatred against Muslims, undermine social cohesion, and deepen communal divides.

Observers note that similar videos have surfaced in other Indian states, portraying Muslims as encroaching on homes or public property. These incidents have fueled allegations that the BJP is increasingly exploiting Islamophobia as a political tool, raising concerns over the erosion of democratic values and social harmony in the world’s largest democracy.

