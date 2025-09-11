ABWA Supreme Council Issues Comprehensive Statement After 195th Session

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly issued a statement following the conclusion of its 195th meeting, outlining several important points.

1. The Council strongly advised the followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) and all Muslims to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the pure Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), and to take practical steps toward achieving Islamic unity. It emphasized confronting all racist, tribal, and sectarian schemes, as well as resisting the widespread conspiracies of the enemies of Islam and Muslims aimed at creating division, conflict, and weakening the power of the Islamic nation.

2. The statement highlighted the significance of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.) as a global event and epic, attended not only by followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) but also by adherents of different religions and sects from around the world. It expressed gratitude to the people of Iraq for their hospitality, security, and organizational efforts during the pilgrimage.

3. It condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime and the catastrophic situation in Gaza and across occupied Palestine, criticizing the continued silence of international institutions, especially some Arab and Islamic rulers. The Council emphasized that unity among the Islamic world and freedom-seekers against the child-killing Zionist regime is the only way to end the suffering of nations and the crimes of this regime.

4. The Council underscored the necessity of Jihad of Clarification, highlighting the importance of media and digital platforms in promoting the message of Islam and the teachings of the Prophets (p.b.u.h) and the Infallible Imams (a.s.), to spread truth globally and counter the destructive propaganda of enemies.

5. The statement reaffirmed the right of nations to determine their own destiny, their comprehensive independence, and the principle of non-interference by global powers in the internal affairs of countries. It further emphasized the right of legitimate defense against aggression and the need for preparedness. The Council praised the scientific and defense achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly during the imposed 12-day U.S.-Zionist war that ended in the enemy’s defeat. It declared allegiance to the Supreme Leader, stressing that his guidance remains the final word in resolving crises and neutralizing enemy conspiracies.

6. The Council expressed appreciation for the steadfastness of the government and people of Yemen in resisting Zionist attacks and responding to the regime’s widespread crimes and massacres of the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza. It emphasized that such resilience demonstrates their unwavering and comprehensive support against oppressors and serves as a model for other Islamic and Arab nations.

7. The statement commended the principled and courageous stance of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, in confronting the plots and subversive interventions of the United States and its allies aimed at weakening Lebanon and disarming the Islamic Resistance. It also honored the lofty status of Lebanese martyrs, particularly Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, his successor Hashem Safieddine, and other leaders of the Islamic Resistance.

8. Finally, the Council expressed gratitude to the Supreme Leader for reappointing Ayatollah Reza Ramazani as Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. It appreciated the wise and knowledgeable leadership of Ayatollah Ramazani, the tireless efforts of managers and officials of all divisions of the Assembly, and extended thanks to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei.

**************

End/ 345