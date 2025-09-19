Introducing AhlulBayt (a.s.) Teachings, Collective Duty: Senior Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Hashemi Oliya, a prominent scholar from Tehran, and founder and custodian of the “Hazrat Qaem (a.j.)” Islamic Seminary in Chizar, Tehran, met with the managing director of ABNA International News Agency and his accompanying delegation.

While appreciating the efforts of ABNA in serving the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school, Ayatollah Hashemi described introducing the AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings as both a divine blessing and a responsibility shared by all.

He stated, “Whatever we possess is from the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Truly, words fall short in describing their greatness. Whatever has been said or will be said about them still cannot capture even a fraction of the rank and position of Imam Ali (a.s.) and the Infallible Imams (a.s.). They were not recognized in this world as they deserved, and their true reality will be revealed on the Day of Judgment.”

Expressing regret over the lack of sufficient knowledge about the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school among other nations, he added, “It is our duty to introduce the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world as much as we can. This is our responsibility to convey their message to the extent of our ability.”

He concluded by saying, “Everyone, according to his capacity and resources, can serve in the path he is placed.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Hassan Sadraei Aref, managing director of ABNA, presented a report on the activities and achievements of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency – ABNA.

