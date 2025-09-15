President of Pakistan’s Ummat Wahida Party Visits ABNA Headquarters

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, President of Pakistan’s Ummat Wahida Party and member of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly visited the newsroom of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) to become acquainted with its activities.

During the visit, a meeting was held between Hojat al-Islam Shaheedi and Hassan Sadraei Aref, Managing Director of ABNA, where the two sides discussed avenues for mutual cooperation and synergy across various fields.

Sadraei expressed ABNA’s readiness to cover the events and news related to the followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Pakistan, stressing the importance of collaboration between ABNA and the Ummat Wahida Party.

Shaheedi also addressed ABNA journalists, highlighting the mission of the media in today’s context, especially in the aftermath of the 12-day imposed war, and touched upon the shared values between Iran and Pakistan.

“This agency bears the name of AhlulBayt (a.s.). When we utter this name, we must understand that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) do not belong solely to Shiites but embody the attributes of God and belong to all creation. Therefore, a news agency named after AhlulBayt (a.s.) must have broad and profound outreach,” he said.

Calling the present era the “era of media,” Shaheedi asserted that ABNA has the potential to become a leading voice in the subcontinent.

“What do foreign media possess that makes them so influential? If we act in the path of God, our beliefs, and our values, we will certainly achieve victory in material fronts just as we do in spiritual ones,” he added.

The Ummat Wahida Party chief emphasized the vast scope of ABNA’s mission, noting that with a proper understanding of its environment, the agency could outperform other media outlets.

Referring to popular support for Iran during the 12-day war, he recalled that officials, elites, scholars, and various segments of society in Pakistan and across the subcontinent openly backed the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance front, celebrating Iran’s victories.

He stressed that such bonds should be strengthened by identifying the region’s needs and vulnerabilities exploited by the enemy, ensuring that public opinion remains aligned with the truth front.

Shaheedi concluded by underlining the deep-rooted devotion to AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Indian subcontinent, urging further efforts to expand this influence.

