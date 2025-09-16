Birthday Celebration of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and Imam Sadiq (a.s.) in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), the birth anniversary of Imam Ja’far Sadiq (a.s.), and the Islamic Unity Week, a celebration was organized by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s office in Diwaniyah Province, Iraq. The event was attended by Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Reza Al-e Ayyub, head of the Assembly’s office in Iraq.

Speaking at the gathering, Al-e Ayyub emphasized adherence to the sacred lights and holding fast to the Rope of God, adding that unity is one of the blessings of these pure lights and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the continuation of a blessed life. “Unity brings dignity and glory to Muslims, and today more than ever we are in need of it,” he stated.

The head of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s office in Iraq further noted that unity was brought to the Islamic community by the late Imam Khomeini (r.a.). Referring to the words of the Supreme Leader and Grand Ayatollah Sistani, he stressed, “Unity is a lofty and strategic objective, not a tactic or a mere tool to reach a goal.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a group of poets and eulogists was honored and appreciated.

