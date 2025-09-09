Promotion of Religion Must Utilize Modern Tools and Multiple Languages: Senior Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Morteza Morteza Al-Ameli, a member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in an interview with ABNA, elaborated on the main pillars of religious propagation and the role of modern media in this field.

The member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly described the propagation of Islam as requiring three essential elements: knowledge, sincerity, and patience. He stated that an Islamic preacher must possess sufficient knowledge to convey the divine message accurately to the people. Complete sincerity in preaching, he noted, ensures its effectiveness, while patience in the face of challenges and hardships is of utmost importance.

Referring to the conduct of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), he highlighted patience and perseverance as key elements in the success of preachers. “The Prophet (p.b.u.h), before the migration to Medina, spent 13 years patiently propagating the message, after which divine openings occurred. This long patience demonstrates that the realization of propagation goals may take many years.”

Al-Ameli added, “Media is the best tool for conveying the preacher’s voice to the people, and the preacher must be capable of using all facilitating tools, since media can reach thousands of people and its impact is far greater than individual preaching.”

Hojat al-Islam Morteza Morteza Al-Ameli praised Al-Thaqalayn TV for its “great, positive, and distinguished” role in conveying the authentic teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). He emphasized, “This TV channel needs improvement in program quality and linguistic diversity, since followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) around the world speak different languages. The AhlulBayt (a.s.) said in their narrations that if people hear the beauty of our words, they will follow us, and it is our duty to make this possible for every interested human being.”

