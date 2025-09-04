Arbaeen Among the Most Important Events Preparing the Ground for Growth, Maturity, and Collective Readiness for the Reappearance: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the closing ceremony of the second “We Are the Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” event, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated, “We must make great efforts to introduce the personality of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). If the world becomes familiar with justice and dignity from the perspective of the Prophet (p.b.u.h), the ground will be prepared for the realization of justice and dignity globally.”

Ayatollah Ramazani added, “Without a doubt, Arbaeen is one of the most important events that paves the ground for growth, maturity, and collective readiness for Mahdism, which is the aspiration of all prophets. The realization of equity and justice is part of the divine will, and the earth will be governed by the righteous.”

Pointing to the teachings of the two leaders of the Islamic Revolution regarding resistance, he said, “Resistance is a natural reaction against oppression and tyranny. Today’s world is dominated by oppression and coercion, and its result is poverty. Today, one billion people suffer from malnutrition. A Zionist minister even said that he enjoys the killing of children in Gaza!”

Ramazani continued, “Resistance is a response to slavery and barbarism. The oppressors of the world seek to use international organizations to justify their crimes. The most violative party in breaching resolutions worldwide is the Zionist regime.”

He concluded, “Resistance, as interpreted through Karbala, is possible. Imam Khomeini (r.a.) taught us that ‘we can,’ and this ‘we can’ led Iran to become an international power.”

