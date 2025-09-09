Propagation in Cyberspace is the Easiest and Most Effective Form of Promotion: Ayatollah Akhtari

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Akhtari, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in an interview with ABNA, spoke about methods and strategies of religious promotion, saying, “Preaching in society is a broad matter; it is not limited to one person or one single method of propagation.”

He added, “One form of preaching is through lectures, explanation, reasoning, logical argument, and public or personal dialogue. For instance, in the early stages of his mission, the Prophet (p.b.u.h) approached individuals directly and spoke with them. This is a type of personal or collective propagation depending on existing circumstances.”

On the essentials of promotion, Ayatollah Akhtari emphasized the importance of using diverse tools, stating, “We must not restrict ourselves to one method or one means of preaching. Propagation branches into different forms: verbal, audio, visual, and performative. Theater is a form of propagation, as is cinema and filmmaking. Designing posters, writing texts, and artistic creativity in visual and performative fields are all part of propagation.”

Highlighting the role of cyberspace, he said, “Today, with its wide reach, cyberspace has become the best, easiest, most precise, and most effective form of propagation in the world. Through short clips, brief sentences, motivating messages, animations, films, and even wall art, vast amounts of content—true or false—are being disseminated globally.”

He concluded, “Therefore, it is necessary to employ every tool and medium to fulfill our mission. Part of this responsibility is carried out by preachers representing the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly abroad, who engage in propagation, lead prayers, organize ceremonies, deliver lectures, and write books and articles.”

