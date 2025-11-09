Introducing the Character of Martyr Nasrallah Serves as a Model for Today’s Society: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in a meeting with members of the Umana Arrusul (Trustees of the Messengers) Congress, referred to the mission of the Congress and stated that its most important duty is to revive the heritage of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the great intellectual legacy of Shiite scholars in preserving the traditions of the Shiite school.

Regarding the next edition of the Umana Arrusul Congress, which will be centered on Allameh Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, he recommended that all programs, including conferences and research projects, be documented and that follow-up activities after the congress also be planned.

“Today’s society seeks role models,” he said, “and Allameh Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah can serve as one of the most fitting examples for the present time. He was a scholarly, pious, and devoted struggler and among the leaders of the Resistance. Few figures like Martyr Nasrallah have enjoyed such global popularity.”

Ayatollah Ramazani also stressed the importance of producing written and visual works on Martyr Nasrallah, saying, “I call on the officials of the Umana Arrusul Congress to collect all the books about Martyr Nasrallah in different languages and unveil them on the day of the congress. In addition, producing a feature film and documentary about this martyr should be pursued. Artists understand the language of the younger generation, and we must use art and media as tools to convey Martyr Nasrallah’s message to the youth.”

“The martyr Nasrallah, as a Shiite struggler, was loved by people of various sects,” he noted, adding, “He stood firm against threats, temptations, and submission, and the enemy feared him. If we introduce Martyr Nasrallah to the world in all his dimensions, people will admire his personality. This martyr embodied the manners of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and anyone who studies his character will recognize him as a true follower of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Imam Musa Sadr emphasized that today, Shiism should be introduced to the world through the conduct of the Shiites.”

Future Programs and Pre-Sessions of the Umana Arrusul Congress

Hojat al-Islam Reza Eskandari, Secretary of the International Umana Arrusul Congress, in reference to the themes of the upcoming event, said that work is underway simultaneously on three key figures: Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, and the late Ayatollah Sayed Hibatoddin Shahrestani, though priority is given to Martyr Nasrallah.

He added, “So far, 170 abstracts about Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah have been submitted to the congress secretariat. Considering the limited number of published documents about him, this is a remarkable figure. Before the congress convenes, several pre-sessions dedicated to Martyr Nasrallah will be held across various cities and countries.”

Eskandari explained that part of the congress’s activities involves thematic interviews on different aspects of Martyr Nasrallah’s personality, with 20 research projects defined on subjects such as his civilizational and social roles. “The outcomes of these projects could be compiled into several books,” he said.

The congress secretary further noted that, given its international scope, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly can assist Umana Arrusul in announcing calls for papers and organizing pre-sessions on Martyr Nasrallah worldwide. “We have identified all the books written about Martyr Nasrallah, some with higher academic value, some based on interviews with him, and others containing his speeches,” he added. “The congress’s activities regarding Martyr Nasrallah are being pursued through four main areas: articles, interviews, conferences, and books.”

