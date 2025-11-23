Photos: Ayatollah Ramazani's trip to Talesh city

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts of the Supreme Leader, during a one-day visit to Talesh city, first met with the Friday prayer leader of the city and then gave a speech to the students and clerics. He also attended the Talesh Social Council meeting and finally honored the memory of the martyr of the Sacred Defense by visiting the mother's house of martyr Nasser Idrisi.