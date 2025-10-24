The AhlulBayt (a.s.) Jurisprudence Addresses Questions on Human Lifestyle in Modern Age: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a meeting with prominent scholars and elites devoted to the AhlulBayt (a.s.), who had traveled to Iran as international guests of the Grand International Congress in Commemoration of Mirza Na’ini, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly praised this distinguished scholarly initiative.

In the main part of his speech, Ayatollah Ramazani described the selection of Mirza Na’ini, with his profound scholarly legacy, as a manifestation of the political philosophy of Islam.

Describing the movement of the seminaries of Qom and Najaf as a wise and strategic endeavor, he stated that although attempts have been made to create division between the two, labeling Najaf as traditional and Qom as political, these two long-standing seminaries complement one another.

He added that jurisprudence is no longer confined to individual matters alone, but is actively present in social, political, cultural, and economic arenas. Jurisprudence is the practical philosophy of governance and encompasses the regulatory framework of ruling.

“We believe that the jurisprudence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) provides answers to all questions of human lifestyle in the modern age, and the need for religious knowledge today is more evident than ever before,” Ramazani emphasized.

Before Ayatollah Ramazani’s remarks, Hojat al-Islam Dr. Sayed Mofid Hosseini Kouhsari, Deputy for International Affairs of the Islamic Seminaries of Iran, delivered a briefing on the congress.

During the meeting, the participating scholars expressed their views. Mohammad Jawad Salehi, son of Ayatollah Salehi from Afghanistan, presented a report on the challenges faced by the Islamic seminaries in that country. Ayatollah Sadeqi Ghaznavi from Afghanistan stressed the necessity of gathering scholars of different religions to engage in dialogue and resolve issues.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Ahmad Abedi, representative of Ayatollah Sistani in India, stated that the most pressing challenge today is the internal questioning of Shiite beliefs by Shiites themselves. He called for the intellectual and doctrinal monitoring of seminarians in Iran’s academic centers.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Iftikhar Hussain from Pakistan, referring to the monumental contributions of Mirza Na’ini, requested the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly to implement programs to introduce such great figures in Pakistan and to translate the condensed version of Na’ini’s 45-volume collected works into Urdu.

