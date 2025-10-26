Spain Publishes First National Guide to Combat Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): For the first time in Europe, the Spanish government has released a comprehensive national guide aimed at countering Islamophobia and addressing misinformation about Islam and Muslims. The initiative seeks to confront rising hate speech and racism, particularly against Muslim migrants, in public discourse and on social media.

Drawing on official data, the guide rejects widespread economic and social myths about Muslim migrants. It highlights that foreign residents contribute around 10 percent of Spain’s social security income while accounting for only 1 percent of public spending. Migrants, on average, generate a net annual benefit of €1,600 for the government, with public costs 32 percent lower than those of Spanish citizens.

The guide further notes that the economic participation rate among migrants stands at 69.3 percent, compared to 56.4 percent among locals, emphasizing their crucial role in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and tourism. It also reports that over 600,000 anti-Muslim posts were recorded online during the first eight months of 2025, while 31 percent of Muslims in Spain have experienced discrimination, mostly in housing.

Rejecting claims of “Islamization” of society, the document stresses that Muslims make up only 2 percent of Spain’s population. The Al-Azhar Observatory welcomed the Spanish government’s initiative, describing it as a model for promoting coexistence and urging other European nations to adopt similar policies.

**************

End/ 345