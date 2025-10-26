UK Government Faces Backlash Over Approach to Anti-Muslim Hate Amid Mounting Pressure on Religious Institutions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A report by The Telegraph reveals that tensions have intensified within the British government over how to address anti-Muslim hate, as Muslim communities and human rights groups express deep concern about the authorities’ stance. The controversy comes amid mounting financial strain on other key religious institutions across the country

According to the report, a government committee’s decision to drop the term “Islamophobia” has alarmed Muslim organizations, which warn that refusing to adopt an official definition of anti-Muslim hatred could foster a discourse linking Islam with extremism. Such a move, they argue, risks normalizing discrimination and severely undermining trust between the Muslim community and the UK government.

Meanwhile, a separate report warns that hundreds of churches across Britain are at risk of closure within the next five years due to soaring maintenance costs for their historic buildings.

A survey by the National Churches Trust found that around 20 percent of the 3,600 churches participating reported a deterioration in their building conditions over the past five years. Changes in government tax policy, particularly reductions in value-added tax relief for major restoration projects, have further increased the financial burden on these historic religious institutions.

**************

End/ 345