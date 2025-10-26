Salam School in New Mexico, the State’s Only Full-Time Islamic Educational Institution

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New Mexico Association of Nonpublic Schools has announced that Salam Academy is the only full-time Islamic school in the state, combining advanced academic education with Islamic faith-based instruction for students from kindergarten through high school.

Located in a safe and nurturing environment, the school integrates Qur’an studies, Islamic education, and Arabic language into its core curriculum, aiming to strengthen both the academic excellence and moral identity of its students.

Fadah Abdulhaqq Mansour, the school’s principal, emphasized its vital role in the community, stating, “Salam Academy fulfills an essential need for Muslim families who want their children to excel academically while growing up in an environment that reflects their faith.”

Students of Salam Academy regularly achieve outstanding results in state-level academic competitions, including the New Mexico Science Fair and Spelling Bee contests. Many graduates have gone on to study at prestigious universities such as Harvard, MIT, and other leading institutions, with some returning to serve as mentors and teachers.

According to the Association, the school also runs a wide range of extracurricular programs, including academic clubs, leadership initiatives, and community service projects, designed to foster teamwork, personal growth, and leadership skills among students, preparing them to become future leaders of the Muslim community.

