South Korea’s National Museum to Open First Permanent Exhibition on Islamic History and Culture

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The National Museum of Korea has announced that it will open a new permanent exhibition dedicated to Islamic history and culture next month, offering visitors an opportunity to explore one of the most influential civilizations in the world.

According to reports, the exhibition—organized in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar—will open on November 22 on the third floor of the museum’s “World Art” section in Seoul.

This marks the first time that the National Museum of Korea has established a permanent space devoted to showcasing the artifacts and cultural heritage of Islamic civilization. The exhibition aims to highlight the historical, artistic, and intellectual richness of the Islamic world and to promote cross-cultural understanding among nations.

