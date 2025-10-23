Global Condemnation of Pakistan’s Terrorist Groups for Distorting Islam and Promoting Violence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent Pakistani scholars have condemned terrorist organizations such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen for distorting Islamic teachings and killing innocent civilians. They stressed that Islam is a religion of peace and justice, and that armed jihad without legitimate religious authorization is forbidden.

Religious and social experts across Pakistan denounced the TTP and similar militant groups for exploiting Islam to justify violence, noting that these organizations, under the pretext of enforcing Sharia, have killed more than 94,000 civilians and targeted national infrastructure.

Islamic scholars emphasized that Islam sanctifies human life, recalling the Quranic verse that whoever kills a person, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind, and the Prophet Muhammad’s (p.b.u.h) teachings that forbid bloodshed and aggression.

In their statements, leading clerics declared such militant acts contrary to Islamic law and true jihad. The Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa, signed by over 1,800 scholars, described these extremist groups as Khawarij (renegades). The Wafaqul Madaris Council reaffirmed that the mission of religious seminaries is to promote knowledge and morality, asserting that the implementation of Sharia can only occur through peaceful means.

Experts warned that the violence perpetrated by these groups not only undermines Pakistan’s social fabric but also fuels global Islamophobia. They argue that confronting terrorism is essential to defending Islam’s authentic image—a faith founded upon justice, peace, and human dignity.

