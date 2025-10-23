Completion of 15 Islamic Projects in the Maldives Scheduled Before Next Ramadan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Maldivian minister of Islamic affairs has announced that 15 major Islamic projects, including the construction of mosques and Islamic centers, will be completed and inaugurated before the start of the next Ramadan.

Addressing the Maldivian parliament, Dr. Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed stated that the government is actively pursuing the implementation of these projects, noting that President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu places special importance on the development of the Islamic sector.

According to him, over the past two years, more than 170 million rufiyaa have been allocated by the government to private companies for the execution of these initiatives. The projects include mosques with a capacity of 500 worshippers and Islamic centers capable of accommodating up to 700 people.

He also announced the launch of a nationwide expansion of Quran center networks across various islands in line with a special policy declared by the president of the island nation. Construction of new branches has already begun on several islands and is set to continue into next year. Shaheem added that qualified teachers will be dispatched to islands currently lacking Quran instructors.

