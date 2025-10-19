Ayatollah Ramazani Outlines Islam’s Core Principles of Dignity, Justice and Resistance Against Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Purseyedaghaei, head of the Bright Future Institute, along with a delegation of scholars and directors from the institute, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Referring to the activities of the Bright Future Institute, Ayatollah Ramazani stated that the efforts of its directors and scholars are aimed at institutionalizing anti-Zionist thought, an endeavor that deserves appreciation.

Speaking about the fundamental principles of Islam, he noted that based on his studies of the Quran and hadiths, Islam is founded on two affirmative and two proscribing principles. The affirmative principles are dignity and justice. In the West, dignity is reactive, whereas in Islam it is proactive, rooted in the Quranic reality that all human beings inherently possess dignity. Justice in Islam, he added, is established in accordance with the degrees of this dignity.

Regarding the proscribing principles, he emphasized that oppression and submission to oppression have no place in Islam and divine teachings. For example, about the companions of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), the Quran states that firmness against disbelievers took precedence over mutual compassion. The same applies to the concept of anticipation for Imam Mahdi (a.s.); its proscribing dimension is steadfast resistance against disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy, a firm stance of rejection and readiness to confront falsehood.

Ayatollah Ramazani described Islam as the promoter and herald of the golden rules of ethics. This golden rule, accepted not only by Islam and divine religions but by all nations, is that whatever we prefer for ourselves, we should prefer for others.

He emphasized that although we often use the term Islamic Ummah, the Prophet (p.b.u.h) also introduced the concept of a political Ummah that includes Christians and Jews, all of whom are citizens under Islamic governance. Hope, he concluded, is the assurance of truth’s victory over falsehood, and hope in society fuels the spirit of resistance and steadfastness.

