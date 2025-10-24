Emphasis on Joint Cooperation Between ABWA and Iran’s Cultural Mission in Lebanon

Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhai, Representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Lebanon met and talked with Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, the newly appointed Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country.

During the meeting, Nakhai congratulated Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Reza Mortazavi on his appointment as Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Lebanon, stressing that the representative office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stands ready to engage in synergy and joint cooperation with the Cultural Mission in promoting Islamic and AhlulBayt (a.s.) culture.

Hojat al-Islam Mortazavi, expressing his gratitude for the visit of the Director of the Representative Office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly to the Cultural Mission, discussed the shared capacities of the two institutions and the necessity of planning based on the cultural and intellectual needs of the target society.