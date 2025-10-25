Lebanese MP condemns Israeli attacks on Bekaa Valley towns

AhlulBayt News Agency: MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a member of the Loyalty to the Lebanese Resistance bloc, condemned the recent Israeli attacks targeting towns in the Bekaa Valley, including the outskirts of Shamstar, Taraya, Nabi Sheet, and Hermel.

In a news statement, al-Moussawi described these attacks, which resulted in two martyrs and a number of wounded, as a criminal escalation and a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law, and a continued breach of Resolution 1701.

The MP called on the Lebanese state, represented by the presidencies and the army, to take immediate action to stop Israeli violation of Lebanese blood and the sovereignty of the state.

He also called on the international guarantors of Resolution 1701 to assume their responsibilities in curbing the violations, warning that the international community’s silence reflects indifference or tacit complicity.

