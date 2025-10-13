Book “AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Verse of Purification” Published in Tanzania

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Verse of Purification” by Ja’far Murtadha al-Amili has been translated into Swahili and published in Tanzania by the Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This scholarly work explores the true meaning of the term “AhlulBayt” in the Verse of Purification and establishes its exclusive reference to the Five Members of the Cloak (Ahl al-Kisa). The author begins by noting that following the passing of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), certain groups attempted to interpret the term “AhlulBayt” as referring to the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) wives, the Bani Hashim, or even the entire Muslim community.

The research is divided into two main sections: “AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Quran” and “Critique and Analysis.” The first section, consisting of five chapters, examines the Quranic concept of AhlulBayt (a.s.), the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) interpretation of the Verse of Purification, the harmony between narrations and the Quranic text, contextual clarity, and exegetical reasoning, all confirming that the Five Members of the Cloak are the true referents of the verse.

The second section addresses and refutes the misconceptions raised about this issue in four chapters, focusing on topics such as incorrect interpretations, ten arguments disproving the inclusion of the Prophet’s wives, the exclusion of Bani Hashim, and the verse’s indication of infallibility.

The book “AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Verse of Purification” was translated into Swahili by Omari Muhammad Chaga and published in crown octavo size.

