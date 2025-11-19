Holding annual exam of Hojjat al-Asr Society in Tanzania's Shia schools (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hojjat al-Asr Religious Society of Tanzania announced that, as in previous years, students from its affiliated schools have taken part in the final examinations of the academic year.

According to officials from the institute, the exams were held in five main subjects: Qur’an, Jurisprudence (Fiqh), History, Ethics, and Beliefs (‘Aqaid), with students from all subsidiary schools participating.

The schools taking part in this round of examinations included Mustafa (PBUH) School in Bongo, Imam Ali (AS) School in Wakindo, Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) School in Ghomboroni, Imam Hasan (AS) School in Mandela, Imam Husayn (AS) School in Kibiti, Imam Zayn al-Abidin (AS) School in Mzizi, Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) School in Atiti, Imam al-Sadiq (AS) School in Rongong’o, Imam al-Kazim (AS) School in Mbuyira, Imam al-Ridha (AS) School in Akwereri, Imam al-Jawad (AS) School in Nyakoro, and Imam al-Naqi (AS) School in Kambozi.

Officials from the Hojjat al-Asr Society emphasized their commitment to continuing educational programs and holding regular annual examinations to enhance the academic and religious level of the students.