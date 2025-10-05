Photos: Tanzania Shia Chief Sheikh Meets Key Religious Figures in Tabora, Urges Loyalty to Prophet’s Household

The Chief Sheikh of the Shia Council of Tanzania, Maulana Sheikh Hemedi Jalala, in his tour to during his ongoing tour to Tabora Povince along with his delegation from Dar es Salaam, visit differt religous places and fugures, including Imam Ali (a.s) Mosque in Mwinyi Ward, home of prominent activist and preacher Sheikh Kurwa Shauri and home of the Regional Sheikh of Tabora, Sheikh Ibrahim Mavumbi. Sheikh Jalala advised the believers not to abandon adherence to the true Islam of the Household of Prophet Muhammad (S) and his noble progeny.