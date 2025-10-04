Photos: Chief Sheikh of Shia Council of Tanzania 'Maulana Hemedi Jalala' visit Ahlul Bayt Centers of Kigoma
The Chief Sheikh of the Shia Council of Tanzania, Maulana Sheikh Hemedi Jalala, in his tour to Kigoma province, accompanied by his delegation from Dar es Salaam visited some cities of the province. He visited Ahlul bayt followers centers and some of the city officials and call for unity, peace, love, and solidarity among all Muslims.
4 October 2025 - 10:27
News ID: 1734668
Source: Abna24
Your Comment