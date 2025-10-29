Photos: Tanzanian Shia Scholar Joins National Peace Conference Ahead of 2025 General Elections

The presence of Chief Sheikh of the Shia Community of Tanzania, Maulana Sheikh Hemedi Jalala, participated in the National Peace Conference ahead of the 2025 General Elections, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam. The conference was attended by various religious and government leaders, led by the Guest of Honor, Hon. Prof. Kitila Alexander Mkumbo, Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment.