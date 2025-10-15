Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine hosted a friendly gathering of custodians of Iraq’s sacred shrines

The sacred Alawi shrine welcomed a cordial meeting that brought together the custodians of the holy shrines (Al-Hussaini, Al-Kadhimi, Al-Askari, and Al-Abbasid) as part of efforts to strengthen communication and mutual coordination. The delegation was honored to visit the tomb of Imam Ali (A'), where they were received by the shrine’s Secretary-General, Sayyed Issa al-Kharsan, his deputy, and members of the shrine’s administrative council.