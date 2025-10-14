Astan of Imam Ali Shrine launches Quranic sessions in 14 Iraqi provinces

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Dar-ol-Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine announced the start of Quranic sessions in fourteen Iraqi provinces.

According to the website of the Astan, the center has begun holding the Quranic sessions in the provinces of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Basra, Diyala, Dhi Qar, Salah al-Din, Baghdad, Wasit, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna, among others.

A group of seminary scholars and experts in Quranic studies participate in these meetings to offer Quranic insights and teachings.

Alaa Mohsin, head of the center, said the goal of this program is to spread the Quranic culture and awareness and strengthen ties with Quranic institutions in different regions of Iraq.

The sessions promote the reflection on the Holy Quran and examine its impact on individual and social growth, he said, adding that the role of religious institutions in establishing authentic Quranic values ​​will also be discussed.

This initiative is part of the efforts of the Astan to spread religious awareness and Quranic culture and strengthen the connection with the Holy Quran, being implemented through various field programs in the provinces of Iraq.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

..................

End/ 257