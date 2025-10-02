Cleric: Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Ensures Heaven Through Her Intercession

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a special mourning ceremony at the Holy Shrine, Hujatoleslam Farahzad recalled a narration from Imam Sadiq (PBUH), who before the birth of Imam Kazim (PBUH) had foretold that a daughter of his descendants named Fatimah would be buried in Qom and that through her intercession all Shiites would enter paradise.

Hujatoleslam Farahzad underlined the spiritual status of Qom in Islamic narrations, noting that the city has always been a refuge for Shiites and a center of religious scholarship.

He also referred to great scholars such as Ibn Qoluyyah, Ali ibn Ibrahim Qomi, and Zakaria ibn Adam who lived and were buried in Qom, highlighting their role as guardians of the faith.

Pointing to the devotion of scholars to Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), Farahzad said figures such as the late Ayatollah Marashi Najafi and Ayatollah Sadr frequently turned to her shrine to resolve personal and institutional difficulties.

He added that Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) left Medina out of love for meeting her brother Imam Reza (PBUH), but fell ill in Saveh and was brought to Qom at her request, where she passed away after 17 days and was buried at the present site of the Holy Shrine.

Hujatoleslam Farahzad concluded that the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) remains a refuge for Shiites, stressing that visiting her holy site is considered equivalent to attaining paradise, as mentioned in narrations.