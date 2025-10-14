Hazrat Masoumeh shrine's servant wins silver at World Para-Weightlifting Championships in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rohullah Rostami, the honorary servant of the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) in Qom, has claimed the silver medal at the 2025 World Para-Weightlifting Championships held in Egypt.

Competing in the 88 kg weight category, Rostami lifted 243 kilograms to secure second place in the prestigious international event.

Rostami, who also serves as the honorary custodian of the shrine’s security unit, is among Iran’s most decorated para-athletes. He previously captured the gold medal in the same weight division at the Paris Paralympic Games.

His latest achievement once again highlights Iran’s continued success in para-sports on the global stage.

