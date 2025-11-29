Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi: Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) is Guiding Light for Women

While delivering a speech at Jamiat-ul-Muntazar seminary in Model Town (Lahore), the President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Syed Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi, said:

“The beloved daughter of the Prophet, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A), is the most honorable and noble woman in the world. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) himself used to stand up in respect whenever she entered. The blessed lineage of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continued only through her. Her sons Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain (A.S) have been declared the leaders of the youth of Paradise, while Fatima Zahra (SA) herself has been declared the leader of all women of Paradise and a shining example and guide for all women.”

He further said: “There is a difference of opinion between Shia and Sunni schools about how many daughters the Prophet (PBUH) had. But I say: no matter how many daughters are mentioned, it should not become an issue. What really matters is:

Who is the real source of excellence and honor?

Whose mention brings blessings?

Through whom did the Prophet’s family line continue?

Whose sons were made leaders of the youth in Paradise?

Who is the guiding light for all women?

Who is the chief of the women of Paradise?

He added: The same applies to the wives of the Prophet (PBUH). No matter how many there were, we only need to see who among them was the purest and the greatest.”

Ayatollah Najafi added: “After Surah Al-Kawthar was revealed and its verses were hung inside the Kaaba, all the famous poetry of the Age of Ignorance that used to be displayed there was removed. This shows the unmatched greatness of the Quran; nothing can stand in comparison to it. The poets of that time themselves admitted: ‘This is not the word of any human being.”

He continued: “Islam has given such a high status to women and to parents that even today, anyone who truly understands the meanings of the Quran is left amazed. Because of the power and beauty of the Holy Quran, people are still accepting Islam even now.”