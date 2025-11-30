Pakistani Shia cleric: Hazrat Fatima Zahra; beacon of spiritual perfection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maysami, Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, described Hazrat Fatima Zahra as a luminous source of guidance for the Muslim Ummah and a supreme model of spiritual and moral perfection. He made the remarks during a commemorative gathering at the Baqiyatullah Mosque.

According to Hawzah News Agency, Maysami, in an emotional address, highlighted the unique rank of the daughter of the Holy Prophet Prophet Muhammad, citing authentic narrations that affirm she was regarded by the Prophet as the very summit of spiritual excellence. He stated that God entrusted the continuity of divine guidance and the lineage of the Imamate to humanity through her blessed presence, underscoring her central role in the course of Islamic history.

Referring to prophetic traditions, the cleric noted that on the Day of Judgment, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) will intercede for her devoted followers, lovers, and adherents. He explained that this intercession reflects divine mercy and illustrates the exceptional dignity granted to her by the Prophet of Islam.

Balancing the World and the Hereafter

Maysami emphasized that the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them) never separated worldly life from spiritual growth. He said they taught that earning a lawful livelihood is itself an act of worship and that spiritual elevation cannot be achieved without responsibly engaging in worldly affairs. The lives of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), he added, present a complete model in which material and spiritual dimensions exist in harmony.

He also stressed the essential role of legislative divine guidance conveyed through prophets and Imams, warning that without such infallible direction, humanity is prone to deviation and destruction. Believers, he said, must cling to this guidance as the light that leads toward true perfection.

The Two Dimensions of Divine Guidance

Maysami described guidance (hidayah) as one of God’s greatest blessings and outlined its two core aspects:

Creational guidance, which governs the natural order of the universe and directs every being along its destined path.

Legislative guidance, which is delivered through prophets, the Infallible Imams, and divine scriptures to define the righteous course of human life.

He explained that these two forms of guidance reinforce one another and that awareness of legislative guidance enables believers to better understand the divine order of creation and move with purpose toward spiritual completion.

Call to Facilitate Pilgrimage Travel

In his concluding remarks, Maysami drew attention to the difficulties faced by Pakistani pilgrims traveling by land to holy shrines in Iran and Iraq. He urged the authorities of both countries to urgently remove existing obstacles and facilitate border crossings. He noted that many low-income devotees cannot afford air travel and depend entirely on land routes to fulfill their religious journeys.

The address, delivered during commemorations honoring Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), deeply moved the audience and reaffirmed her lasting legacy as a timeless guide for humanity’s spiritual and moral ascent.

........................

End/ 257