Six-Day Workshop For Fatima Zahra (S.A) Concludes in Jammu and Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency: A six-day workshop on Fatima Shanasi (Know about Fatima) was organized in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, under the banner of Anjuman-e-Ao Chalain Karbala and in collaboration with the Al-Mehdi Trust Kolkata. Over 80 women and students participated in the workshop.

For five consecutive days, special classes were held on various aspects of the life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A). Distinguished female scholars from Kashmir, including Mrs. Shamaela Zainab, Mrs. Tahira Najma, Mrs. Yasmina, Mrs. Naseema, Mrs. Mehjabeen, Mrs. Marjana, and Mrs. Zamrooda, conducted the sessions.

The concluding ceremony was marked by a special gesture from the team of Anjuman-e-Ao Chalain Karbala, who presented a Kashmiri shawl and a gift to Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Asgari, expressing their gratitude for his and the Al-Mehdi Trust Kolkata's support.

At the closing ceremony, a distinguished guest from Kuwait delivered a powerful speech on the life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), urging the women to incorporate her example into their daily lives as a model of conduct.

During the event, students expressed their reverence for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, by holding up his image.

The ceremony also honored the top performers, with Mrs. Sakina Akhtar securing the first position, Mrs. Sameena Zahra in second, and Mrs. Itrat Zahra and Mrs. Insha Zahra achieving third place.

Certificates and gifts were distributed to all the participants, as well as to the top-ranking students during the closing ceremony.