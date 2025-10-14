Mashhad, Najaf journals strengthen Islamic research ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Editors from Iraq’s Al-Wilayah journal visit Islamic Research Foundation and Mishkat Magazine to expand exchange of experience and embark on joint publishing.

In a step toward deepening academic cooperation across the Islamic world, a delegation from Al-Wilayah journal—published by Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf—visited the Islamic Research Foundation of Astan Quds Razavi in Mashhad.

The visit, held on October 11, focused on enhancing research collaboration and exchanging scholarly articles between the two institutions.

The delegation included Dr. Mohsen Abdulazim Hadi Al-Khaqani and Dr. Hossein Fadel Mohsen Hakim, both faculty members at the University of Kufa and editorial board members of Al-Wilayah, along with the journal’s director, Hashem Mohammad Al-Bajjaji. They were joined by Dr. Mehdi Mojtahedi, professor at Ferdowsi University’s Faculty of Theology.

During the meeting, the Al-Wilayah team introduced the journal’s mission and invited researchers from the Islamic Research Foundation to contribute articles.

In response, Dr. Hassan Aram, deputy head of the foundation for promotional and socialization affairs, along with other faculty members, presented the research activities of the foundation and the editorial history of its Mishkat journal. They proposed several initiatives for joint publishing and academic exchange.

Al-Wilayah, a monthly publication of Imam Ali Shrine, features fixed sections on Imam Ali’s teachings and Nahj al-Balagha, while also covering broader topics in Islamic sciences and civilization. Its structure offers new opportunities for scholarly dialogue among Muslim cultural institutions.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guests presented copies of Al-Wilayah and the annual Al-Ghadir journal as blessed gifts from Imam Ali Shrine to their hosts in Mashhad.

