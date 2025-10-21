Senior cleric: Nahj al-Balagha; A universal guide beyond borders

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Jamal al-Din Din Parvar, founder of the Nahj al-Balagha Foundation, has described Nahj al-Balagha as a timeless source of wisdom for all humanity — not limited to Muslims or Shiites.

Speaking at the opening of the Nahj al-Balagha Explanation Sessions at Shahid Motahari Seminary School in Tehran, Ayatollah Din Parvar said many Sunni and Christian scholars have praised the book’s intellectual depth, moral insight, and literary excellence.

He noted that Sayyid Razi, who compiled Nahj al-Balagha over a millennium ago, worked meticulously to preserve the sermons, letters, and sayings of Imam Ali (AS). The book’s enduring relevance, he added, lies in its profound connection to the Qur’an and its comprehensive approach to personal, social, and ethical life.

The scholar urged seminaries and universities to deepen research on Nahj al-Balagha, emphasizing that studying its teachings can help address contemporary human and moral challenges. Weekly explanation sessions on the text, led by Ayatollah Din Parvar, are held every Monday at Shahid Motahari High School in Tehran.

....................

End/ 257