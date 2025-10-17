President Pezeshkian calls for unity among Muslims

President Pezeshkian has emphasized the urgent need for unity among Muslims in the face of growing divisions instigated by adversaries.

“Today, as our enemies seek to create discord and division among Muslims, we must strive to preserve and strengthen our cohesion, not only within our country but throughout the Islamic world, and the worst thing that can happen is for us to contribute to this division ourselves,” Pezeshkian said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing the 4th edition of the International Congress on the Way of Salvation: Nahj al-Balagha and Alavi Governance, held in Isfahan.

He specifically questioned the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging for resolution of disputes, and solidarity.

Highlighting the teachings of the holy Quran and Nahj al-Balagha—which is a collection of sermons, letters, and sayings attributed to the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBHU)—President Pezeshkian said that these sacred texts provide Muslims with the highest principles and solutions.

When the divine scripture and the legacy of Imam Ali (PBUH) offer such guidance, Muslims must not find themselves in a worse situation than others, he said, adding that Muslims are obligated to constantly strive for improvement and move towards God, who is the highest and the best.

They must set aside any action that hinders our progress towards excellence, Pezeshkian noted.