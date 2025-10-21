Photos: Intl Conference on Construction, Reconstruction and Development of Holy Shrines Through History
The conference titled “Construction, Development, and Reconstruction of Holy Shrines Through History” was held today Tuseday, October 22, 2025, at the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Conference Hall of Isfahan University. The event aimed to explore various dimensions of shrine restoration and expansion in Iraq and its impact on the unity of Muslims worldwide.
21 October 2025 - 13:42
News ID: 1741124
Source: Abna24
Your Comment