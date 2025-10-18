Pakistan declares “Palestine Thanksgiving Day” to honor solidarity, ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has officially designated tomorrow as “Palestine Thanksgiving Day,” a symbolic gesture to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and celebrate recent ceasefire developments in Gaza. The announcement underscores Pakistan’s enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause and its active role in advocating for Palestinian rights on the global stage.

The initiative reflects Pakistan’s longstanding support for Palestine, which has included vocal defense in international forums, nationwide demonstrations during the Gaza war, and the dispatch of humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.

Information Minister Atta Tarar emphasized Pakistan’s leadership in championing Palestinian rights, stating, “The civilized world raised its voice in support of the Palestinian people, and Pakistan stood at the forefront of nations defending their cause in all international forums.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the day will be marked not by protest, but by unity and prayer, serving as a moment of reflection and reaffirmation of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The observance of Palestine Thanksgiving Day is seen as a diplomatic and moral gesture, reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a steadfast ally in the global movement for justice and peace in Palestine.

