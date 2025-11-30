Practical Steps Needed for Lasting Peace in Palestine – Maryam Nawaz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that today – and forever – we stand in complete solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In her message on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she stated:

“The government and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Palestinian nation with firm resolve and full solidarity. For decades, the Palestinian people have been struggling for their right to self-determination. Their courage, bravery and unbreakable spirit have written a new chapter in history. We salute the resilience and determination of the Palestinians.”

She added that Pakistan has played a positive and constructive role in peace efforts, and will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The Chief Minister highlighted the grave humanitarian crisis in Palestine, saying:

“Palestinian citizens do not even have access to basic human rights such as food, medical treatment, clean water, shelter and security.”

She urged the international community to fulfil its responsibilities under international law and take immediate practical steps to ensure lasting peace and justice for the Palestinian people.