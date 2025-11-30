Pakistan President: Palestinian Struggle Awakening Sleeping Conscience of World

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its long-standing fraternal ties with the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood with Palestine on the principles of humanity, justice and equality. In every difficult hour, the people of Pakistan have wholeheartedly supported their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The President recalled that even the historic 1940 Lahore Resolution clearly supported the Palestinian right to self-determination. Pakistan has strongly condemned Israeli atrocities on every international forum.

President Zardari demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid. He said the protection of civilians and accountability for Israeli war crimes are unavoidable.

He highlighted that Pakistan has remained actively vocal in defence of Palestinian rights at the United Nations, OIC and ICJ. Pakistan played a positive and constructive role in the Gaza peace agreement.

President Zardari assured that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic, humanitarian and moral support to the Palestinian people. He reiterated that Al-Quds Al-Sharif must be the capital of Palestine.

In an emotional note, the President said:

“The struggle of the Palestinian people is awakening the sleeping conscience of the world. It is my heartfelt desire to one day to offer prayers alongside my Palestinian brothers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”