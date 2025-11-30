Pakistan PM: Pakistan Stands Firmly with Palestinian People  

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people with full resolve. For decades, Palestinians have been denied their right to self-determination and displaced from their land. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza. The destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure in Gaza is beyond words. Despite these immense tragedies, the Palestinian people have shown unbreakable courage and determination.

He added: Effective international accountability for Israel’s war crimes and systematic genocide is essential. The recent conference on the two-state solution and the Gaza peace plan present an important opportunity. The ceasefire must continue and violence must stop immediately. Unhindered humanitarian aid must reach Gaza without delay.

The Prime Minister stressed: Complete Israeli withdrawal from all Palestinian territories, including Gaza, is indispensable. The expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank is a blatant violation of international law. Pakistan fully supports a lasting and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. Pakistan will always stand with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle.

He said: The establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is inevitable. Pakistan will forever remain with the Palestinian people.