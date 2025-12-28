Israel’s recognition of Somaliland sparks regional backlash

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following Israel’s official recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region in the Horn of Africa, long-dormant strategies are resurfacing to exploit the vast opportunities offered by the area’s highly strategic location.

With the announcement made yesterday, Israel became the first entity to recognize Somaliland’s independence, a region that has functioned as a de facto state since declaring secession from Somalia in 1991.

According to the Hebrew website “Walla,” the move is supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Israel hopes to enlist U.S. backing, presenting the step as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. The decision has meanwhile provoked anger in Egypt and Turkey.

This recognition is expected to have significant strategic consequences across the Horn of Africa. For Somaliland, it marks a diplomatic breakthrough after 34 years of self-declared independence, while Somalia quickly condemned the Israeli move alongside Egypt and Turkey.

Somaliland controls the northwestern tip of Somalia and operates as a functioning state. It borders Djibouti to the northwest and Ethiopia to the west and south. Located on the Red Sea coast opposite Yemen, the region holds particular importance for Israel given Ansarallah’s control over large parts of Yemen.

The security aspect of the relationship was underscored in a statement from Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, which confirmed the direct involvement of Mossad Director David Barnea in the negotiations.

Reports in recent months suggested Somaliland was considered as a possible destination for what Israel termed the “voluntary migration” of Gaza residents—a claim later denied.

Seeking U.S. support, which is essential for any move requiring UN Security Council approval, Israel and Somaliland announced that their relations are being established “in the spirit” of the Abraham Accords.

Aside from Israel, Somaliland maintains official ties only with Taiwan, which itself lacks international recognition. Reports also indicate that a U.S. mission arrived in the region today.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Somaliland had offered the Trump administration the establishment of a U.S. military base in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Somaliland also maintains strong ties with the UAE, which operates a military base in Berbera, including a naval port and an airstrip for fighter jets and transport aircraft. Analysts suggest this base plays a central role in the UAE-led campaign against Sanaa in Yemen, where it supports separatist forces that recently seized parts of southern Yemen.

Another key player is Ethiopia, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year to gain access to the Red Sea. However, the agreement was suspended under pressure from neighboring states.

/129