Egypt says it rejected financial offers tied to Palestinian displacement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has revealed that Cairo rejected multiple large financial offers made in exchange for accepting the forced displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing that the country rejects submitting to the “law of the jungle.”

"Egypt was offered huge sums of money and rising figures three times in exchange for the displacement of Palestinians," Abdel Aty said in an interview with MBC Masr’s al-Hekaya program on Sunday.

The offers, he explained, included the cancellation of billions of dollars in Egypt’s debts, which exceed $160 billion.

Abdelatty stressed that Egypt categorically rejected all the offers, noting that the Israeli negotiator is fully aware of Egypt’s clear and firm stance on the issue.

“After more than 45 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, there is a mutual understanding of each side’s positions and strength.”

Israeli intelligence reports leaked in the early stages of the war on Gaza suggested officials in the regime were seeking to implement a plan to forcefully relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza to tent camps in the neighboring Sinai region in Egypt.

Back then, reports said Egypt was offered financial support and debt relief from the US in return for hosting the Palestinians.

The Israeli Ynet website also said that Israel proposed writing off a significant chunk of Egypt’s international debts through the World Bank in return for opening its doors for displaced Palestinians.

Abdelatty reiterated that Israel, as “an occupying power under international law,” is responsible for opening crossings to allow the delivery of aid to Palestinians, but “it is disregarding international law.”

He stressed that Egypt “adheres to international law,” warning that abandoning it would mean living “under the law of the jungle."

The minister reiterated his country’s rejection of the division of the Gaza Strip, calling Israel’s demarcation lines “absurd.”

His remarks come as Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir openly described the so-called “yellow line,” a north–south axis cutting through the Gaza Strip and marking the point of Israel’s pullback, as “a new border line” with Gaza.

Amid negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Abdelatty stressed that Egypt will continue to push for a solution that preserves rights and achieves stability.

Israel has so far killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians since launching the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, before a ceasefire deal, brokered by the United States, was reached in the strip last October.

..........................

End/ 257