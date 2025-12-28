OIC and Arab nations reject Israeli recognition of Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), together with more than 20 Arab and Islamic countries—including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Iran—issued a joint statement firmly rejecting Israel’s recognition of the “Somaliland” region.

The signatories strongly condemned the move, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, which requires respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The statement reaffirmed unwavering support for the Federal Republic of Somalia in preserving its internationally recognized borders against any attempts to undermine its unity.

It also stressed a clear rejection of linking this recognition to schemes involving the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, declaring such projects invalid both in form and substance as they contradict international legitimacy and global resolutions.

Finally, the statement described Israel’s action as an attack on Somali unity and a violation of international conventions.

