AhlulBayt News Agency: The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host a delegation from Hamas next week for talks aimed at advancing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told Asharq Al-Awsat that the upcoming visit will focus on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, particularly approving the names of the Gaza management committee (technocrats) to facilitate implementation of the agreement.

The source added that the talks, led by Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya and his negotiating team, are scheduled to begin next week, though no arrival date has been set.

Two Palestinian sources close to Fatah emphasized the key role of Egypt in coordinating the second phase, particularly given obstacles posed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced he would not reopen the Rafah border crossing except after the return of the last Israeli body from Gaza.

According to Israeli public broadcaster reports, Prime Minister Netanyahu has insisted that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt remain closed until the body of the last Israeli captive in Gaza, Ran Gozali, is returned, in accordance with agreements with the US administration.

The Israeli decision to delay reopening the Rafah crossing, originally set to coincide with the start of the first phase of the Gaza agreement on October 10, follows a Haaretz report that it is expected to open soon in both directions, with European forces already in “Israel” ready to manage the crossing.

