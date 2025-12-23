Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb: World countries either opposite with or complicit in Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The grand mufti of al-Azhar has warned against the issue of Palestine reaching a dangerous level of injustice and oppression stressing that the world countries are either opposite or complicit in the Gaza genocide.

Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb said, in a meeting with Augustino Balchi, Italy’s ambassador to Cairo, that the ongoing injustice and oppression in Gaza violates all civilizational, religious, human, and moral values”, reported RT.



The grand Sheikh of al-Azhar described the situation in Gaza as “genocide” carried out by a heavily armed Israeli army against civilians, saying: “The blood of children and civilians is being shed unjustly; there is no middle ground—you are either against these crimes or complicit in them.”



He lamented the death of thousands of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli forces and said, “the Zionist regime and its supporters” have suffered greater losses after global public opinion shifted following the exposure of their “false propaganda” as western people have taken to the streets in protests condemning the massacres.



El-Tayeb added: “Western people have come out to condemn the massacres in Gaza, describing the Israeli occupiers as a state committing the most heinous crimes against humanity. The popular support on which the occupiers relied, which once justified their crimes, has collapsed after their true face was revealed.”



He praised Italian dockworkers who refused to load weapons for Israel, calling their stance a “great humanitarian act” that reflects the conscience of the Italian people.



He also noted, “The two-state solution has been approved several times by major world powers, but only as a maneuver, not as a genuine effort to reach a just solution to the Palestinian issue.”



The Italian ambassador for his part praised Sheikh al-Azhar’s efforts to promote peace and coexistence, and reaffirmed Italy’s firm stance on peace in the Middle East, focusing on humanitarian aid to Gaza to provide civilians with medicine and food.



/129