White House plans rare Netanyahu–Sisi summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: The White House is preparing to arrange a rare summit between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who have not spoken directly since before the Gaza war.

According to a US official and an Israeli source cited by Axios, Netanyahu must first approve a strategic natural-gas deal with Egypt and take additional steps to reassure Cairo before the summit can take place.

The proposed energy agreement is viewed by Washington as a confidence-building measure that could provide Sisi with the political space to agree to the meeting.

The administration of US President Donald Trump believes that a face-to-face encounter could help ease months of tension and reopen vital channels of cooperation between Israel and key Arab states.

Following the Gaza war, Washington has stepped up efforts to repair strained Israel–Arab ties, relying on economic diplomacy, energy cooperation, and trade incentives.

The White House hopes this initiative could serve as a model for further regional engagements in the coming months.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, Cairo has repeatedly condemned Israeli war crimes against Palestinians, while simultaneously maintaining and even expanding economic relations with Tel Aviv.

In August, Israel signed its largest-ever natural gas export deal with Egypt, despite global calls to boycott the regime over its war on Gaza.

That same month, an investigation by Arabi Post revealed that Egyptian seaports had become major hubs for cargo and cement shipments to and from Israel since the war began.

The report came as Gaza remained under total siege, with Egypt accusing Israel of failing to cooperate in allowing humanitarian aid into the blockaded territory.

