Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi declares Sanaa fully prepared for next round with Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared on Friday, in a firm and unequivocal tone, that Sanaa has entered a state of full readiness for the coming round of confrontation with “Israel”, affirming that Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people is firm and non-negotiable, regardless of any escalating threats.

Speaking on the occasion of the first Friday of Rajab, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made it clear that Sanaa is not waiting for surprises. Instead, he said, it is working continuously and intensively to strengthen its military, armament, and technological capabilities along clearly defined paths of domestic production and defense development, all in preparation for a coming confrontation with the Israeli enemy, which he described as a certainty.

He revealed that the Israeli enemy, in partnership with the United States and backed by ongoing Western support, continues its preparations for new escalations under the false slogan of “changing the Middle East,” while US–Israeli airlifts continue to stockpile weapons in occupied Palestine and across the region.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that Sanaa is neither a bystander nor unaware of the regional developments. The upcoming rounds with the Israeli enemy are certain, without a doubt, Muslims must be in a state of vigilance

He stressed that the Yemeni people with their genuine faith are counting, preparing, building, equipping, training, and qualifying themselves to confront the US–Israeli enemies.

Al-Houthi further asserted that the US-led aggression against Yemen has failed to achieve its goals, emphasizing that Washington’s attempts to prevent Sanaa from supporting Gaza have all failed. Despite using a wide array of weapons, he said, the United States has been unable to stop Yemen’s military operations in support of the Palestinian people.

He concluded by affirming that operations continued until the ceasefire was declared and warned that the United States will not be able to halt them in the future, regardless of any escalation or threats it may pursue.



