Gaza Death Toll Reaches 70,945 Amid Israeli War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,945 martyrs, the health ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry further stated that the total number of wounded has climbed to 171,211 individuals.

In its daily update, the ministry confirmed that hospitals received the bodies of three civilians along with 12 injured persons during the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 410 Palestinians have been killed and 1,134 others wounded.

