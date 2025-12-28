Saudi-led coalition warns STC over Yemen escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Saudi-led coalition announced it would respond directly to any military actions by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) that undermine ongoing de-escalation efforts in southern Yemen.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition, said the warning came after a request from Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Saudi-backed fugitive government, to urgently implement measures allegedly aimed at protecting civilians in Hadramout.

Maliki stated that the request followed “serious and shocking humanitarian violations” committed against civilians by armed groups affiliated with the STC.

He stressed that any military movements by the STC that contradict de-escalation initiatives will be confronted directly and immediately.

The spokesman emphasized that the coalition’s objective is to safeguard civilian lives and ensure the success of efforts to reduce tensions.

The coalition reaffirmed its “firm and continued” support for Yemen’s fugitive government, urging all parties to uphold national responsibilities, exercise restraint, and engage with peaceful initiatives to maintain stability.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud warned the STC to withdraw from military camps in two Yemeni governorates and hand them over to local authorities.

At this critical stage, the STC must prioritize rationality, wisdom, unity, and the public good by cooperating with Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts. This includes de-escalating tensions, vacating military camps in Hadramout and al-Mahrah, and transferring control peacefully to the National Shield Forces and local authorities, the minister wrote on X.

Tensions escalated on December 3 when STC forces seized Hadramout after clashes with Saudi-backed militants. The STC later extended its control into al-Mahrah without resistance and began recruiting local forces.

Following the STC’s expansion, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Friday targeting STC positions, including sites used by the Hadrami Elite Forces near oil fields in Ghayl bin Yamin. Reports indicated no casualties or damage to equipment.

The STC declared on Friday that it is open to cooperation or agreements with Saudi Arabia to protect mutual interests while addressing the aspirations of southern Yemenis.

The UAE has been a key partner in the U.S.-supported, Saudi-led war against Yemen and the Ansarallah-led government in Sana’a since 2015. Meanwhile, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have competed for control over Yemen’s resources and strategic ports.

Critics argue that both countries are working to divide Yemen according to their own agendas, suggesting that the push for local autonomy is a façade masking a deeper struggle for influence, with Hadramout at the center of this rivalry.

